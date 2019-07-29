Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Short Interest Update

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,816,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.48. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $696.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.62 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

