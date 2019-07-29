Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Short Interest Update

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,942,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 2,185,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Republic First Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,910. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $275.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Harry Madonna bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 698,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $89,886. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,165,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 663.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.