Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Trimmed by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,237,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324,355 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.64.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,773,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $781,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,875 shares of company stock worth $10,891,028. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.81. 55,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,122. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $90.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

