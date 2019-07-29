Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given a $91.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.03. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,773,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $781,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,891,028 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.