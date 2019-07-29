Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alstom (ALO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alstom (EPA: ALO) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2019 – Alstom was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Alstom was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/5/2019 – Alstom was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Alstom was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Alstom was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Alstom was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2019 – Alstom was given a new €45.50 ($52.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Alstom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a price target on the stock.

Shares of EPA ALO traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching €39.35 ($45.76). 424,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.80.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.