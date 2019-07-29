Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,471,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,468% from the previous session’s volume of 157,578 shares.The stock last traded at $3.59 and had previously closed at $3.01.

The stock has a market cap of $104.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 182.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 15,127 shares of Research Frontiers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $49,465.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 26,265 shares of Research Frontiers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $87,987.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Research Frontiers by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

