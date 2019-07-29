Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.01

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.01 and last traded at C$8.02, with a volume of 2300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.82.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

