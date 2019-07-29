Resolution Capital Ltd Has $280.08 Million Stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,757,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393,502 shares during the quarter. HCP makes up 9.3% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in HCP were worth $280,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCP in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,236,000 after acquiring an additional 821,285 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in HCP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in HCP during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in HCP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of GTT Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $32.09. 106,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

