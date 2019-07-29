Resolution Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Resolution Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,647 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up 3.3% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 2.49% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $100,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,297.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $176,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $419,574.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.36. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $112.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.57 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

