Resolution Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Resolution Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,776 shares during the quarter. Store Capital accounts for 1.7% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of Store Capital worth $50,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Store Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,746,000 after buying an additional 229,754 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Store Capital by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Store Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 670,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,983,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Store Capital by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 52,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Store Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 57,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.22 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.