Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,458 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Aecom worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 315,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,316,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,695,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,706,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 665,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 180,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

ACM traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.66. 7,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,557. Aecom has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.25.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Aecom had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.