Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 3,058 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in UDR by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in UDR by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in UDR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 79,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,874,370.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $885,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,118. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,823. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). UDR had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.