Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 678.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,212,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele Allen sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $251,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,927. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $62.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.