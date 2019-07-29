Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of AGCO worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,717,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,995,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,288,000 after acquiring an additional 309,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,991,000 after acquiring an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $32,833,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 533,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. OTR Global upgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

AGCO stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In other AGCO news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $3,591,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 503,733 shares in the company, valued at $35,477,915.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,254.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,536,330. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

