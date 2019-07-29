Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.30 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 46.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $33,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HST stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,026. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.