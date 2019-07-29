Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.19.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $137.42. The company had a trading volume of 80,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

