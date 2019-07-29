Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 94,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 296.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,860,000 after buying an additional 561,363 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.58, for a total transaction of $1,060,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,963.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $461,086.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,149 shares of company stock valued at $23,659,712 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 237,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,360. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.