Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 273 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 98,861 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 987,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,862 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.96. 9,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.54.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

