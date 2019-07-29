Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,642,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $89,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dover by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 999,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after buying an additional 558,477 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dover by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 313,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after buying an additional 191,688 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,983,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,033,000 after buying an additional 161,427 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.54. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.