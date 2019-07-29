Reviewing CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & e.Digital (NASDAQ:EDIG)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CEVA and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 3 4 0 2.57 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA presently has a consensus price target of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than e.Digital.

Risk & Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and e.Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $77.88 million 7.94 $570,000.00 $0.11 255.82 e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 0.59% 0.88% 0.78% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CEVA beats e.Digital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

e.Digital Company Profile

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

