Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will announce $513.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.70 million to $520.00 million. Rexnord reported sales of $503.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $192,412.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,301.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $76,451.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,481.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,976 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,388. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,984,000 after acquiring an additional 67,705 shares during the period.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,153. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.