Rey Resources (ASX:REY) Shares Down 3.3%

Rey Resources Limited (ASX:REY)’s share price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.29 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.21), approximately 302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.30 ($0.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.31.

About Rey Resources (ASX:REY)

Rey Resources Limited engages in exploring for and developing energy resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for bituminous thermal coal deposits in the Duchess Paradise coal project located in Canning Basin, north Western Australia. It also holds interests in the petroleum permits, including a 25% interest in the Fitzroy Blocks; and a 100% interest in the Derby Block and Lennard Shelf Blocks located in Canning Basin, Western Australia.

