Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,759,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,680,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,321,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,212,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,801,000 after acquiring an additional 486,584 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,206,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,092,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,071,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,806,000 after acquiring an additional 200,693 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 76,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $9,016,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,876,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 579,493 shares of company stock valued at $68,034,449. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.74.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.99. 198,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,652. The company has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $129.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.