Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,788,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,593 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.08.

FLS traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,799. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $890.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

