Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 65.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 254.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6,184.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 150.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 127,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

In other Hanesbrands news, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,038.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

