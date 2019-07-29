Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Allergan by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Allergan by 19.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Allergan by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 214,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Allergan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 262,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter valued at $233,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Leerink Swann lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.48.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

