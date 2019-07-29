Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $906,735,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,568 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $88,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,539,000 after acquiring an additional 851,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $61,481,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

PYPL traded down $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,119,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,327. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,989,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.