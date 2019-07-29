Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $110,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 421.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,035.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.41, for a total value of $990,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,881,440.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,211. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,123.80. 79 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,094.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 36.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

