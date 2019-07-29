Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLCO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 720,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 533,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Nomura raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Wynn Macau in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,121. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

