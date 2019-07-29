Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 277 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.80. 1,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

