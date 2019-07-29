RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.68 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.77-0.79 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,639. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.24. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,153.75 and a beta of 0.79.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.54 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,675,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,367 shares in the company, valued at $35,780,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 51,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total value of $6,275,933.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,284,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,541 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,648. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

