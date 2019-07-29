Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, DragonEX and Kyber Network. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $270,993.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00032297 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005235 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,139,428 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kyber Network, C2CX, OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex, Upbit, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

