Riverview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Macquarie upped their price target on PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $131.34. 200,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

