Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) a $162.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on CannTrust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.92.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

