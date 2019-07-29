Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s 10th Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 3.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $37,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644,902.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.09.

ROP traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $363.41. 128,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,803. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

