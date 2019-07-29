Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will report $79.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the highest is $87.00 million. Rosehill Resources reported sales of $80.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year sales of $324.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $333.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $393.08 million, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $411.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $3.10. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 171.78% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.48 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROSE shares. Northland Securities set a $75.00 price target on Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rosehill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rosehill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Rosehill Resources by 90.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Rosehill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rosehill Resources by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROSE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26. Rosehill Resources has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

