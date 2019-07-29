Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,627,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 6,175,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $106.34. 17,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,374. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,994,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 150.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

