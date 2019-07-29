Rotala (LON:ROL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.04

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and traded as high as $59.40. Rotala shares last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 2,150 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $29.06 million and a PE ratio of 12.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Rotala (LON:ROL)

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

