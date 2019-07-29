Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 154 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 598,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,343,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.27. 981,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,453,036. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.24. The firm has a market cap of $955.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

