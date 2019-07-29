Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 300 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 174,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,318. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

