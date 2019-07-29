Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 973 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,765,000 after buying an additional 883,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,329,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,516,000 after buying an additional 463,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,731,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,441,000 after buying an additional 656,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,821,000 after buying an additional 1,072,813 shares during the period.

SPY traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $301.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,977,297. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.01.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

