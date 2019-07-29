Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $687,000 Holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period.

NYSE NIE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.39. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,064. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

