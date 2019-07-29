Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $869,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Old Republic International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Old Republic International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 538,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 141,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 572,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $23.01. 87,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,541. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles S. Boone sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $692,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $516,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,500 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

