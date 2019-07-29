Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of eHealth to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TH Capital upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.70.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.48. 8,848,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,613,715. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $196.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $454.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

