Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,500 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. 29,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $461,133 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.