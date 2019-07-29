Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 4,000 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,154,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.50. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

