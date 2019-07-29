Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 99.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,248,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,138,000 after buying an additional 2,121,611 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,279.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after buying an additional 1,765,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after buying an additional 1,416,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.09. 200,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,858. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $932,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

