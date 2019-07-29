Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) a $91.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.64.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.03. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,783,389.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,773,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,887,438.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,876.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,875 shares of company stock valued at $10,891,028. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

