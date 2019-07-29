Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,129 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $86,128,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,072,000 after purchasing an additional 491,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 530,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 217,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.70. 13,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,029. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7596 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

