Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$20.00” Price Target for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $15.16. 16,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,917. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Witland J. Jr. Leblanc sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $54,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

